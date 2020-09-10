Diversity Family Health Clinic provides free HIV testing in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Thursday morning the Grace Center of Ardmore hosted free HIV testing.

The test, brought by the Diversity Family Health Clinic, involves a quick finger prick and takes just 15 minutes. Anyone who tests positive can start on medication within an hour.

Nurse practitioner and Diversity Family Health clinic’s founder, Russell Rooms, says when the clinic tests for HIV, they also test for chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis… which is currently rising in Carter County.

“Those three things we can treat fairly quickly if we know you have them,” Rooms said. “So if you’re at risk for those sexually transmitted infections we want to see you every three months.”

Diversity Family Health Clinic plans to hold free testing every 3 to 6 months. The test is confidential.

