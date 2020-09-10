Advertisement

Grayson County adjusts COVID-19 reporting online

Grayson County has changed the way they report COVID-19 numbers online.
By Braylee McCoy
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County has changed the way they are reporting COVID-19 data online.

The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management’s daily COVID-19 report looked a little bit different Tuesday.

The biggest difference being the county is no longer reporting COVID-19 cases by city.

“People who live in Denison shop in Sherman and vice versa, the fact that it’s a city, it’s really irrelevant in the big picture," Grayson County judge Bill Magers said.

Magers said the numbers by city were something schools originally looked at to determine re-opening plans.

“Now that school has started they have their own data bases," Magers said.

Magers said the change in reporting is tax payer dollars better spent.

“We want to spend our tax dollars locally supporting Grayson County residents, we don’t need to spend 320 hours a week is what we’re spending re-doing what the state is doing for us, that’s just not good use of your tax dollars," Magers said.

He said the numbers from the state are accurate, just formatted a little bit differently .

Age group and gender are also not included on the new format.

It gives COVID-19 numbers for Grayson County and the state, along with hospital occupancy and rate of positive tests.

Magers said the time that went into reporting that data will be directed elsewhere.

“Protecting our citizens, making sure we support schools, long-term health facilities, large businesses, first responders, all the people that need support from the health department not sitting in the back room calculating data the state is calculating as well,” Magers said.

The county’s latest reports can be found here.

