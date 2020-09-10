Hugo woman found stabbed to death, husband arrested for murder

HUGO, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Hugo woman’s husband has been arrested and charged with her murder, months after she was found stabbed to death.

Ronnie Fitzpatrick was 48-years-old when Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigators believe her husband, 71-year-old Jeffrey Lyn Pierce killed her.

“The holidays coming up are going to be so different now." said Fitzpatrick’s older sister, Robyn Morgan. “It’s not going to be the same without her being late, bringing whatever she was bringing. It’s just emotional. It’s an up and down roller coaster ride.”

Robyn Morgan said her little sister Ronnie was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She said she loved to live life, have fun, and a sports fan above all.

”She was a big New York Yankees fan. She loved the Yankees." Morgan said.

She said everything changed when she met Jeffrey Lyn Pierce of Hugo.

“She called me, asked me what I thought about it. (And) I begged her not to marry him" Morgan said.

Morgan said she remembers calling her sister multiple times, and Ronnie wouldn’t answer.

She said she called Pierce, telling him not to hurt her sister.

She feared the day that her worst nightmare would become reality.

“I’m calling her phone, calling her phone, calling her phone. I call his phone, (and) no answer.” Morgan said.

Morgan said Pierce stabbed her sister to death.

“Maybe a year? I think they made it one year married, before he did what he did to her” said Morgan.

According to OSBI, Ronnie was found with multiple stab wounds inside their home on May 7.

“It’s been a long four months, but they did go in and arrest the man that murdered my sister.” Morgan said.

Wednesday, September 9, investigators and the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department arrested Pierce for first degree murder.

“We’ve lived in this town our whole lives and everyone knows her, they know us. Thank you, to all the friends and family who have shown their support to us. It’s just been crazy.” Morgan said.

