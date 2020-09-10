Joe Exotic formally requests pardon, maintains innocence

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A former Oklahoma zookeeper sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws is formally requesting a pardon.

Attorneys for Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic,” filed his application Tuesday with the U.S. Department of Justice. In it, they say Maldonado-Passage maintains his innocence and requests a pardon “to correct the injustices he has experienced.”

The 257-page application also includes several character affidavits, letters of support and various trial documents. A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice said it would be premature to comment on the application.

