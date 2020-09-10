Advertisement

Joe Exotic formally requests pardon, maintains innocence

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic. The former Oklahoma zookeeper sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws is formally requesting a pardon. Attorneys for Maldonado-Passage, filed his application Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, with the U.S. Department of Justice. In it, Maldonado-Passage maintains his innocence and requests a pardon "to correct the injustices he has experienced." (Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic. The former Oklahoma zookeeper sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws is formally requesting a pardon. Attorneys for Maldonado-Passage, filed his application Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, with the U.S. Department of Justice. In it, Maldonado-Passage maintains his innocence and requests a pardon "to correct the injustices he has experienced." (Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A former Oklahoma zookeeper sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws is formally requesting a pardon.

Attorneys for Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic,” filed his application Tuesday with the U.S. Department of Justice. In it, they say Maldonado-Passage maintains his innocence and requests a pardon “to correct the injustices he has experienced.”

The 257-page application also includes several character affidavits, letters of support and various trial documents. A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice said it would be premature to comment on the application.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

9/11 memorial log makes stop in Tioga before being displayed at Pentagon, memorial museum

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Michael Rogers
The founders of a non-profit group honoring fallen service members stopped in Tioga Wednesday with a hand-carved memorial honoring the first responders and victims of the attacks on 9/11.

News

9/11 memorial log makes stop in Tioga before being displayed at Pentagon, memorial museum

Updated: 15 hours ago
The founders of a non-profit group honoring fallen service members stopped in Tioga Wednesday with a hand-carved memorial honoring the first responders and victims of the attacks on 9/11.

News

Hugo woman found stabbed to death, husband arrested for murder

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
A Hugo woman’s husband has been arrested and charged with her murder, months after she was found stabbed to death

News

Ardmore Clubhouse opens cafe

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
The long awaited Ardmore Clubhouse opened its Clubhouse Cafe Wednesday morning.

Latest News

News

Ardmorites recognized for keeping Oklahoma beautiful

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
Four finalists for Oklahoma’s statewide Environmental Excellence Celebration hailed from Ardmore and the surrounding area this year.

News

Ardmorites recognized for keeping Oklahoma beautiful

Updated: 19 hours ago
Four finalists for Oklahoma’s statewide Environmental Excellence Celebration hailed from Ardmore and the surrounding area this year.

News

Frank Buck Zoo helps in Hurricane Laura relief

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
Hurricane Laura hit Louisiana zoos hard. How the Frank Buck Zoo in Gainesville helped colleagues down south respond, rescue and recover.

News

Experts recommend flu vaccine amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
Experts said getting a flu vaccine could be your best line of defense as flu season approaches.

Crime

Hugo man jailed for wife’s murder

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
State agents arrested a 71-year-old Hugo man Wednesday for the murder of his wife back in May.

News

Frank Buck Zoo helps in Hurricane Laura relief

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT
Hurricane Laura hit Louisiana zoos hard. How the Frank Buck Zoo in Gainesville helped colleagues down south respond, rescue and recover.