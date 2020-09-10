Advertisement

Rain winding down, temperatures moving upward

It’s back to the 80s for the weekend
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rainfall:  Three day totals are over an inch in many spots, with spots like Clayton and Bonham getting more than two inches.

Winds are out of the north at around 10 mph and this should continue overnight.

The water vapor imagery shows a huge upper low centered over western Colorado, a wave tracking around its east side will bring showers to the western half of Texoma overnight. Amounts will be less than  a half inch.

What’s happening here: Temperatures will rise over the next few days as sunshine returns to Texoma this weekend.

Futurecast Shows rain, mostly light, spreading over the western half of the region overnight. It will taper off by morning. Eastern Texoma probably won’t get any rain.

Overnight lows will run in te upper 50s to lower 60s

Highs Friday will range from the mid-70s to low 80s

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: 20% Showers, highs in the 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy highs in the mid-80s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, highs upper 80s

Monday: Mostly sunny, highs upper 80s

Tuesday: 20% Showers, highs mid-80s

Wednesday: 30% Showers, highs upper 80s

Thursday: 20% Showers, highs mid-80s

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

Latest News

News

Heavy rains bring flash floods to Texoma

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Heavy rains Tuesday have resulted in flash flooding in southern Oklahoma and north Texas with several reports of roads closed and vehicles stranded. Follow live updates here.

News

Storms leave trail of damage, thousands without power across Texoma

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT
Severe storms Thursday night left a trail of damage and thousands in the dark without power across Texoma.

Forecast

Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast

Forecast

Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:03 PM CDT
Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...

Latest News

Forecast

Overnight Weather: July 9, 2020

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT

Forecast

Your Wednesday & 7-Day Forecast

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT

Forecast

Your Overnight & 7 Day Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT
Your Overnight & 7 Day Forecast ...

Forecast

Your Holiday Weekend Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT
Your Holiday Weekend Forecast ...

Forecast

Your Thursday & 4th of J forecast

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
Your Thursday & 4th of J Forecast !

Forecast

Your Overnight & Holiday Week Forecast ...

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
Tuesday. Dangerous Heat to work long hours outdoors !