Rain winding down, temperatures moving upward

Rainfall: Three day totals are over an inch in many spots, with spots like Clayton and Bonham getting more than two inches.

Winds are out of the north at around 10 mph and this should continue overnight.

The water vapor imagery shows a huge upper low centered over western Colorado, a wave tracking around its east side will bring showers to the western half of Texoma overnight. Amounts will be less than a half inch.

What’s happening here: Temperatures will rise over the next few days as sunshine returns to Texoma this weekend.

Futurecast Shows rain, mostly light, spreading over the western half of the region overnight. It will taper off by morning. Eastern Texoma probably won’t get any rain.

Overnight lows will run in te upper 50s to lower 60s

Highs Friday will range from the mid-70s to low 80s

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: 20% Showers, highs in the 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy highs in the mid-80s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, highs upper 80s

Monday: Mostly sunny, highs upper 80s

Tuesday: 20% Showers, highs mid-80s

Wednesday: 30% Showers, highs upper 80s

Thursday: 20% Showers, highs mid-80s

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12