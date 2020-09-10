Advertisement

Sacred Heart launches football workouts

By David Reed
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUENSTER, Texas (KXII) - The Sacred Heart Tigers started up workouts this week as they gear toward the football season.

The Tigers are coming off a great season. Dale Schillings and company lose several key seniors, but he has a lot of players that are ready to step up and make another run.

“We haven’t missed a beat," Dale Schilling said. "We have just a fantastic chemistry again this year. I think that will carry over to the field and expectations are very high.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sacred Heart football preview

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sacred Heart Tigers started up workouts this week as they gear toward the football season.

Sports

Ada calls off next two games

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ada Cougars are pulling their football team off the field after playing against Ardmore last week due to COVID-19 concerns.

Sports

Ada pulls football for two weeks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
The Ada Cougars are pulling their football team off the field after playing against Ardmore last week due to COVID-19 concerns.

Sports

Ardmore football quarantined for 2 weeks after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By David Reed
The Ardmore Tigers will miss the next two football games after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

Sports

S&S game canceled against Alvord

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By David Reed
The S&S Rams game against the Alvord Bulldogs has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test from an Alvord student-athlete.

Sports

Ardmore cancels two games

Updated: 11 hours ago
Ardmore cancels two games

Sports

Whitewright-Bonham Volleyball Highlights

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Whitewright-Bonham Volleyball Highlights

Sports

Tom Bean-Dodd City Highlights

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Tom Bean-Dodd City Highlights

Sports

Van Alstyne-Aubrey Volleyball Highlights

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Van Alstyne-Aubrey Volleyball Highlights

Sports

TCS begins football workouts

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT
|
By David Reed
The Texoma Christian School Eagles took the field for the first time in two years.