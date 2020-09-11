Advertisement

A+ Athlete: Jackson Lipscomb, Pottsboro

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Jackson Lipscomb of Pottsboro High School. Jackson is at the top of his class, has won numerous awards in math and science, is a regular on the honor roll and scored a 31 on his ACT. He is very involved in his church and community, including FCA, FCCLA, PALS and numerous community service projects. He always finds time to get his classwork done and done well.

“It’s mainly just effort and hard work," Lipscomb said. "My teachers know that I put in all the hard work. You don’t have to be smart or anything, it’s just effort and trying hard. Just like in sports.”

“He never brags," Calculus teacher Heather McLaren said. "He is always very humble. He’s a great young man. He works really hard and is always willing to help anyone.”

On the field, Jackson is a key member of the Pottsboro football team. He helped them reach the state finals last season and they are off to a great start again this year. Jackson is an all-district baseball player and runs track as well. He is a leader on the field, one that head coach Matt Poe can rely on.

“You couldn’t ask for a better student and a better athlete," Poe said. "As far as football goes, he’s usually one of the first ones to show up for practice. He is just a very unselfish player and an exceptional athlete at that.”

“In sports, there’s leaders," Lipscomb said. "It’s not about confidence or boasting about it, but just serving others and doing your part on the team. You take that into life. You want to serve others and be a good person to everyone.”

