Back to normal for mid-September

Almanac: Today’s highs and lows running below average once again, and a rather cool night for mid-September is on the way.

Satrad: A wedge of dry air will help bring lots of sunshine to Texoma for your Saturday.

Winds are out of the north at less than 10 mph and this should continue today

Futurecast Shows a pretty quiet run, morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun today. Winds will continue light out of the north.

Sunday morning: Overnight lows will run in the near 60 degree range with clear skies and nearly calm winds.

Highs today will range through the mid and high 80s, close to average for this time of year.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, highs mid 80s. Nice!

Sunday: Sunny and warm

Monday: Sunny and warm

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, highs upper 80s

Thursday: 30% Thunderstorms, breezy

Friday: 30% Thunderstorms, breezy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12