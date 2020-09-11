Durant mother’s video goes viral, gets over 3 million views

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - What was meant to just be a memorable moment between a Durant mother and son became viral on social media overnight.

“There he is, momma’s angel boy, I’ve missed you and you...My sweet pea angel boy, get in the car, woo!”

“We’re kind of a prankster type family and my kids don’t get embarrassed. They’re kinda like their mom and we just, nothing embarrasses us so we always try to do fun things to make each other laugh," said Emily Glover.

Glover says this wasn’t something out of the ordinary for her family. Her 12 year-old-son, Kaden Neill agrees.

“They’re just like ‘I wish my parents did that, like be that funny,’ and all that. I’m just like ‘well here’s another day,'" said Neill.

“Kaden is the one that was like ‘mom you’ve gotta put the video from our first day on TikTok people are gonna think it’s hilarious,’ and he was right," said Glover.

Overnight the clip of Kaden’s pickup at Durant middle school went viral, and now has 3.5 million views on TikTok.

“I just wanna brighten as many people’s day as possible, and if it could be an idea for maybe another mom or a teacher or somebody else to be able to do this and bring light to somebody else’s life I’m all about sharing it," said Glover.

But for Glover, there’s more than jokes and giggles behind these videos.

“We’re really close like he’s probably my best friend, and we just have a really good, close bond and relationship," said Glover.

She says she’s instilled in her kids that laughter is the best medicine.

“You know be the person to make other people laugh and make sure that everybody feels important and accepted and so I just try to roll that over in everything that we do," said Glover.

And that these are the moments that last forever.

“Don’t be embarrassed because you never know whenever your mom won’t be here and then you’ll want her to embarrass you," said Neill.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.