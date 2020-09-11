Advertisement

Gainesville cancels games against Aubrey, Van Alstyne

By David Reed
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KXII) - The Gainesville Leopards become the latest Texoma football team to cancel football games. The Leopards will not play against Aubrey on Friday, or Van Alstyne next week.

Gainesville ISD received information that a Gainesville High School football player has received a lab-confirmed positive test for the COVID-19 virus. The confirmation of this positive test has resulted in the quarantine of both the Junior Varsity and Varsity football teams effective immediately.

The JV and Varsity games against Aubrey were cancelled. Any tickets which were purchased online will be refunded. The Leopards will return to the regular schedule the week of Homecoming.

