Hugo man accused of stabbing his wife to death, claims self defense

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUGO, Oklahoma (KXII) - Thursday, a Choctaw County judge denied bond for a Hugo man who is accused of stabbing his wife to death.

That man is 71-year-old Jeffrey Lyn Pierce, and his family told News 12 he’s innocent.

“He’s fun to be around, I mean anyone you ask, there’s not a limit at how many people would enjoy being around him” said Jeffrey Lyn Pierce Jr.

Jeffrey Lyn Pierce Jr. said he’s always wanted to live up to his father’s name. 

He said the two have been close his whole life.

“He was kind of at that age where he didn’t think he’d ever get married again, but I was like whatever makes you happy dad, I’m happy for you.” Pierce Jr. said. 

Pierce Jr. said once his father and Ronnie Fitzpatrick got together, he and his dad’s relationship became distant.

“Both sides of the family have been trying to get them (Jeffrey and Ronnie) to go on their separate ways for a while, but it just wasn’t soon enough. We couldn’t get them away from each other” Pierce Jr. said.

Court records show deputies arrived to the Hugo home on May 7.

“We come to the home of Jeffrey Pierce and Ronnie Pierce. Ronnie Pierce was deceased out on the front porch area of the residence” said Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park.

“Mr. Pierce at that time stated that they had gotten into an altercation, and that she had assaulted him, and that he was defending himself against his wife” Sheriff Park said.

Court records also show Ronnie took out a restraining order against her husband.

Sheriff Terry Park said Pierce Senior had warned law enforcement about Ronnie.

“He had come in here (Sheriff’s Department) before, claiming that she had assaulted him, but he never followed up on those complaints." Sheriff Park said. “Over the last year, he would come in and complain that he was having problems with his wife.”

Pierce senior told investigators that Ronnie threatened him both with a knife and gun, and that he was forced to stab her. 

But the medical examiner said Ronnie had over sixty sharp force injuries, all over her body with four stab wounds to her neck.

”This is not him, this is not something that he wanted to do. I feel like this is something he had to do to protect to himself" Pierce Jr. said.

Pierce’s family told News 12, he has another hearing at the end of September.

Pierce is being charged with first degree murder, and faces either the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

