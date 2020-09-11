Advertisement

Oklahoma reports 942 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

Oklahoma cancels state fair due to COVID-19.
Oklahoma cancels state fair due to COVID-19.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma health officials reported 942 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 13 additional deaths on Friday.

The latest numbers from the Oklahoma State Department of Health bring the total number of confirmed cases to 67,642 and the state’s death toll to 888. The actual number of cases is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Meanwhile, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office said the number of requests for federal Coronavirus Relief Funds from cities and counties quadrupled in August. The governor’s office says cities and counties must complete the state’s risk assessment form by Sept. 15 to qualify for the funds.

So far, more than 400 Oklahoma cities, towns and counties have filed for payments, and more than $83 million has been paid, the governor’s office reported. Oklahoma has dedicated more than $250 million in federal relief funds to help cities and counties respond to the pandemic.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Texas

Courts weigh in on mail-in voting in Texas

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL and ACACIO CORONADO
The most populous county in Texas can move forward with plans to send all registered voters a mail-in ballot application for the November general election, a state judge ruled Friday.

Coronavirus

What we know about the 7,874 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
As of noon Friday, there have been 7,874 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma, resulting in 139 deaths, with 6,715 recovered patients. There are currently 980 people infected across Texoma.

News

Austin College using app to screen for COVID-19 symptoms

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Michael Rogers
Austin College is requiring students and employees to screen themselves for Coronavirus symptoms daily through the Austin College mobile app.

News

Austin College using app to screen for COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
Austin College is requiring students and employees to screen themselves for Coronavirus symptoms daily through the college's mobile app before determining if they can attend classes that day.

Latest News

News

Hugo man accused of stabbing his wife to death, claims self defense

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
71-year-old Jeffrey Lyn Pierce told investigators he killed his wife, 48-year-old Ronnie Fitzpatrick in self defense.

News

Tishomingo City Council approve mask mandate

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Tishomingo City Council members ruled in favor for a face mask mandate starting Friday.

News

Durant mother’s video goes viral, gets over 3 million views

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
What was meant to just be a memorable moment between a Durant mother and son became viral on social media overnight.

News

Ardmore Camp Fire burglary sparks desire for justice

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
Earlier this month thieves broke into the Ardmore Camp Fire Hut, made a mess, and stole five laptops.

News

Diversity Family Health Clinic provides free HIV testing in Ardmore

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
Diversity Family Health Clinic provides free HIV testing in Ardmore

News

Durant mother's video goes viral, gets over 3 million views

Updated: 19 hours ago
What was meant to just be a memorable moment between a Durant mother and son became viral on social media overnight.