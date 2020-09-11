Tishomingo City Council approve mask mandate

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Tishomingo City Council members ruled in favor of a face mask mandate starting Friday.

A special meeting was held Thursday evening over a zoom video conference.

It was a 3-2 approving a city wide mask mandate.

Interim City Manager Janice Cain said the mandate is active until October 11th.

Cain said fines will be enforced to every citizen, visitor and business in Tishomingo.

“It was taken by the majority of the council, so citizens and businesses of the community will have to comply with what was approved,” said Cain.

Cain said coverings like face shields are okay to wear around town.

