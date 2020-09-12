Advertisement

Ardmore firefighter honors lives lost during 9/11

Ardmore firefighters paid tribute to every first responders Saturday morning by honoring those who lost their lives on September 11th.
Ardmore firefighters paid tribute to every first responders Saturday morning by honoring those who lost their lives on September 11th.
By Joe Valdez
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore firefighters paid tribute to every first responders Saturday morning by honoring those who lost their lives on September 11th.

“We originally signed up to participate in the Oklahoma City stair climb which is a memorial of the world trade center attacks on 9/11 2001. It was canceled for COVID reasons,” said Ardmore firefighter Shane Woolly. "So, we are taking and putting on our own only consisting of Ardmore fighter fighters.

Woolly said Ardmore firefighters walked 110th floors, and they did this while wearing their full gear including tools and hoses -- just like their brothers in New York City.

“We’re firefighters and they were firefighters. It goes along with the saying of ‘never forget’ and they did so we will,” said Woolly.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

