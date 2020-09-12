Latta’s Eddie Collins becomes all-time winningest baseball coach

(KXII) - Legendary Latta baseball coach Eddie Collins became the all-time winningest coach in Oklahoma High School baseball history with a win over Turner on Friday night.

Not only did Collins take the top spot in Oklahoma, he also has more wins than any other high school baseball coach in the nation. Collins now has 2,116 wins to take the top spot from legendary baseball coach Murl Bowen.

