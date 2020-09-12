Advertisement

Latta’s Eddie Collins becomes all-time winningest baseball coach

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) - Legendary Latta baseball coach Eddie Collins became the all-time winningest coach in Oklahoma High School baseball history with a win over Turner on Friday night.

Not only did Collins take the top spot in Oklahoma, he also has more wins than any other high school baseball coach in the nation. Collins now has 2,116 wins to take the top spot from legendary baseball coach Murl Bowen.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Davis-Sulphur Highlights

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KXII Staff
Davis-Sulphur Highlights

Sports

Valley View-Bells Highlights

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KXII Staff
Valley View-Bells Highlights

Sports

Davis-Sulphur Highlights

Updated: 1 hour ago
Davis-Sulphur Highlights

Sports

Van Alstyne-Anna Highlights

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KXII Staff
Van Alstyne-Anna Highlights

Latest News

Sports

Eddie Collins becomes coach with most baseball wins in the nation

Updated: 1 hour ago
Eddie Collins becomes coach with most baseball wins in the nation

Sports

Hugo-Kingston Highlights

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KXII Staff
Hugo-Kingston Highlights

Sports

Sanger-Howe Highlights

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Sanger-Howe Highlights

Sports

Pottsboro-Melissa Highlights

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KXII Staff
Pottsboro-Melissa Highlights

Sports

Whitesboro-Gunter Highlights

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KXII Staff
Whitesboro-Gunter Highlights

Sports

Ringling-Dickson Highlights

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Ringling-Dickson Highlights