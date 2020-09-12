Advertisement

Pecan Grove Athletic Complex opens in Sherman

By Michael Rogers
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

With the cut of a ribbon the city of Sherman ushered in the phase one opening of the new Pecan Grove Athletic Complex.

The $3 million complex, four years in the making, has baseball, softball and soccer fields and a walking trail for all to enjoy.

Sherman Mayor David Plyler threw out the first pitch for the opening game at the facility. He said despite delays in construction because of bad weather last winter and having to push back the opening ceremony because of safety concerns with the pandemic he’s excited for the future of the complex.

“A lot of planning and sweat equity here today but as you can see it’s just a fantastic facility and will serve the citizens of Sherman for years to come,” Plyler said.

Plyler thanked the city council for supporting the project financially and city staff for making it a reality.

“It really turned out nicely and it’s such a fantastic facility here in the city,” Plyler said.

So far, it’s gotten a resounding thumbs up from families.

“It’s awesome I’m glad to see some newer stuff for the kids coming here," said Amanda Ledford, lives in Sherman. "This is like the nicest park I’ve seen for the kids to play on.”

Phase two of construction on the complex will include additional lighting on the baseball fields and possibly more soccer fields and basketball courts. No timeline has been set for those projects.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

