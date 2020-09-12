Advertisement

Sherman holds ceremony in remembrance of September 11

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Several people gathered in Sherman on Friday to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11 and honor first responders.

Members of the Sherman High School band played the National Anthem, followed by a flag-raising ceremony.

The crowd held a moment of silence and heard a few words from Mayor David Plyler and State Representative Reggie Smith.

“And how there was a solidarity among Americans. And just the countless acts of patriotism that occurred on that day and after that really inspired me, and say a lot about who we are as a country," Smith said.

Many Sherman police officers, firefighters and Grayson County deputies were in attendance.

The Sherman Fire-Rescue Pipe Band

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Texas

Texas reports 3,488 new coronavirus cases, 144 more deaths

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
At least 3,488 new cases were reported Friday of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, as well as 144 new COVID-19 deaths, the Texas Department of State Health Services said.

News

Texoma Back the Badge holds 4th annual golf tournament

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By KXII Staff
The Texoma Back the Badge Foundation held its fourth annual golf tournament on Friday.

News

Sherman holds ceremony in remembrance of September 11

Updated: 1 hour ago
Several people gathered in Sherman on Friday to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11 and honor first responders.

News

Ardmore police dog retires after 4 years of service

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
After twenty eight dog years of exceptional and faithful service, a beloved member of the Ardmore Police Department is retiring.

Latest News

News

Durant gym hosts 9/11 memorial stair climb challenge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
A Texoma gym honors first responders of 9/11 with a stair climb challenge. A local firefighter shares why he does the 110 flight climb every year.

News

Texoma fishing charter honors first responders on 9/11

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meredith McCown
A Lake Texoma fishing charter is honoring first responders in a special way.

News

Ada police searching for missing woman

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kris Crawford
The Ada Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a woman last seen earlier this week.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma reports 942 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Oklahoma health officials reported 942 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 13 additional deaths on Friday.

Texas

Courts weigh in on mail-in voting in Texas

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL and ACACIO CORONADO
The most populous county in Texas can move forward with plans to send all registered voters a mail-in ballot application for the November general election, a state judge ruled Friday.

Coronavirus

What we know about the 7,874 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
As of noon Friday, there have been 7,874 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma, resulting in 139 deaths, with 6,715 recovered patients. There are currently 980 people infected across Texoma.