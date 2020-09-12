Sherman holds ceremony in remembrance of September 11

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Several people gathered in Sherman on Friday to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11 and honor first responders.

Members of the Sherman High School band played the National Anthem, followed by a flag-raising ceremony.

The crowd held a moment of silence and heard a few words from Mayor David Plyler and State Representative Reggie Smith.

“And how there was a solidarity among Americans. And just the countless acts of patriotism that occurred on that day and after that really inspired me, and say a lot about who we are as a country," Smith said.

Many Sherman police officers, firefighters and Grayson County deputies were in attendance.

