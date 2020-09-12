Texoma Back the Badge holds 4th annual golf tournament

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Texoma Back the Badge Foundation held its fourth annual golf tournament on Friday.

The event is held to bring awareness and support to local law enforcement and remember two local officers, Grayson County Sheriff’s Captain Ricky Wheeler and Sherman Police Officer Vincent Castellanos.

Hosts Classic of Texoma and 93.1 Katy County say they sold out of golf teams earlier than previous years.

They say the most important part of the event is who the funds benefit.

“Because of the generous donations from all of the community sponsors, we’ve just been fortunate to be able to help out officers whether they’ve been killed in the line of duty, help their family out with cost. You can just tell the Texoma area truly loves their law enforcement,” said Zac Grantham, president of Texoma Back the Badge Foundation.

Over the past three years the foundation has been able to raise nearly $150,000 dollars.

