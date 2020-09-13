Advertisement

Sulphur veteran’s center gets new conversation booth for visitor interaction

A Davis non-profit made family interaction at the Sulphur Veteran Center easier by donating a homemade safety booth.
A Davis non-profit made family interaction at the Sulphur Veteran Center easier by donating a homemade safety booth.
By Joe Valdez
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A Davis non-profit made family interaction at the Sulphur Veteran Center easier by donating a homemade safety booth.

Beyond Brotherhood donated a conversation booth so a member at the center can be safe while being with their loved ones. It has Plexiglas, and the staff has plans to start using it starting next week.

Vice President with Beyond with Brotherhood Andy Pannell said he dropped off the booth today after his Finance Officer, Denis Helmers completed the project.

Pannell said the booth gives him the chance to be one step closer to his father.

“We haven’t been able to visit with him as much since everything shut down, and now this might be a means to visit him more, come to see him more,” said Pannell.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ardmore firefighter honors lives lost during 9/11

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joe Valdez
Ardmore firefighters paid tribute to every first responders Saturday morning by honoring those who lost their lives on September 11th.

News

Vateran charity raise funds for veterans in need

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joe Valdez
120 people got together in Dougherty Saturday morning for a poker run with the Arbuckle Rally for American Veterans.

News

Pecan Grove Athletic Complex opens in Sherman

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Michael Rogers
After four years of work and planning the city of Sherman held the Phase One grand opening of the Pecan Grove Athletic Complex.

News

Ardmore PD's K9 retires after four years of service

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
After 28 dog years of exceptional and faithful service, a beloved member of the Ardmore Police Department is retiring.

Latest News

News

Ardmore police dog retires after 4 years of service

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT
After 28 dog years of exceptional and faithful service, a beloved member of the Ardmore Police Department is retiring.

Texas

Texas reports 3,488 new coronavirus cases, 144 more deaths

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
At least 3,488 new cases were reported Friday of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, as well as 144 new COVID-19 deaths, the Texas Department of State Health Services said.

News

Texoma Back the Badge holds 4th annual golf tournament

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:02 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
The Texoma Back the Badge Foundation held its fourth annual golf tournament on Friday.

News

Sherman holds ceremony in remembrance of September 11

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT
Several people gathered in Sherman on Friday to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11 and honor first responders.

News

Sherman holds ceremony in remembrance of September 11

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Several people gathered in Sherman on Friday to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11 and honor first responders.

News

Ardmore police dog retires after 4 years of service

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT
|
By Caroline Cluiss
After twenty eight dog years of exceptional and faithful service, a beloved member of the Ardmore Police Department is retiring.