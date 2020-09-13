Sulphur veteran’s center gets new conversation booth for visitor interaction

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A Davis non-profit made family interaction at the Sulphur Veteran Center easier by donating a homemade safety booth.

Beyond Brotherhood donated a conversation booth so a member at the center can be safe while being with their loved ones. It has Plexiglas, and the staff has plans to start using it starting next week.

Vice President with Beyond with Brotherhood Andy Pannell said he dropped off the booth today after his Finance Officer, Denis Helmers completed the project.

Pannell said the booth gives him the chance to be one step closer to his father.

“We haven’t been able to visit with him as much since everything shut down, and now this might be a means to visit him more, come to see him more,” said Pannell.

