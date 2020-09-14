Cowboys drop season opener to Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) - Malcolm Brown rushed for a career-high 79 yards and two touchdowns, Jared Goff passed for 275 yards and the Los Angeles Rams opened SoFi Stadium with a 20-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

Robert Woods had six catches for 105 yards to help the Rams improve to 4-0 in season openers under coach Sean McVay and spoiled the debut of Mike McCarthy, Dallas' first new head coach in a decade.

Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown and caught another scoring pass, but the Cowboys began a season of high expectations by losing three starters to injury in the first half and then failing to mount a late comeback in a scoreless fourth quarter for both teams.

Dak Prescott passed for 266 yards and a touchdown, but Dallas managed three points on its six drives in the second half.

Elliott tied it early in the second quarter with a 19-yard TD catch during which he ran through most of the Los Angeles defense.

Three Rams drives stalled for field goal attempts, and Elliott put the Cowboys ahead at halftime with a 1-yard TD run.

Brown also scored on the Rams' opening drive of the second half. They never scored again, but it was enough.

McCarthy curiously went for it on fourth and 3 from the Los Angeles 11 with about 12 minutes to play, but Rams safety Jordan Fuller made a superb tackle on fellow rookie CeeDee Lamb before the marker.

