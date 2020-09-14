Early voting begins for Texas Senate District 30 special election

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Early voting began Monday for the Texas State Senate District 30 special election.

Five Republicans, including Pilot Point salon owner Shelly Luther and Muenster State Representative Drew Springer, are on the ballot along with Nocona business owner Craig Carter, Decatur software engineer Andy Hopper and Denton attorney Chris Watts.

Anna electrician Jacob Minter is the lone Democrat running for the seat.

The seat was vacated by Pat Fallow, who was chosen by the Republican party precinct chairs to be the party’s nominee to succeed Congressman John Ratcliffe after he was sworn in as Director of National Security in May.

Early voting in Grayson County will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14 through 23, excluding the weekend. On Sept. 24 and 25, early voting will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can cast their ballots at the Grayson County Sub-Courthouse in Denison, Grayson County Election Administration in Sherman, Pottsboro ISD Administration building, Whitesboro City Hall and at the Grayson College South Campus in Van Alstyne.

In Cooke County, early voters can head to the polls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 14 through 25 at the County Courthouse Annex Courtroom. A sample ballot can be found on the Cooke County website.

Election day is Sept. 29.

