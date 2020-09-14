Gainesville police work to identify man who exposed himself to 14-year-old girl

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A 14 year old girl said she was jogging on a trail in Gainesville when a man exposed himself to her.

“She was scared you could tell and that’s what really made me angry is she shouldn’t have to be like that, this is our neighborhood, this is where we live, she should be comfortable," the girl’s aunt, Macie Armstrong said.

Armstrong said Thursday around lunch time her 14- year -old niece asked if she could go on a jog on the trail in their neighborhood, near Moss and Clements Street in Gainesville.

“And I told her yes, you know she does it a lot, and I told her to be back at a certain time," Armstrong said.

Armstrong said not even 15 minutes later, when her niece came running back home screaming, she knew something was not right.

“She told me that when she was walking by there was an older gentleman that was in a black Ford that kept going in circles, around the trail, and going around the block," Armstrong said.

Armstrong said her niece told her while she was on the trail, the man exposed himself and was touching himself inappropriately, while staring at the young girl.

So Armstrong said she immediately ran outside to the trail.

“She looked back and was like ‘there he is, there he is’ and I looked back and saw him and I’m like ‘what is wrong with you?’ and he actually stopped on the hill by the house," Armstrong said.

Their house caught surveillance video of the black truck driving by.

Armstrong says she got in her car and tried to follow the truck, but was not able to keep up.

She said the man was white, older in his late 50′s or early 60′s, with shoulder-length hair.

“Very sick, why a child?" Armstrong said.

Gainesville police are still working to identify a suspect.

