Advertisement

Gainesville police work to identify man who exposed himself to 14-year-old girl

By Braylee McCoy
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A 14 year old girl said she was jogging on a trail in Gainesville when a man exposed himself to her.

“She was scared you could tell and that’s what really made me angry is she shouldn’t have to be like that, this is our neighborhood, this is where we live, she should be comfortable," the girl’s aunt, Macie Armstrong said.

Armstrong said Thursday around lunch time her 14- year -old niece asked if she could go on a jog on the trail in their neighborhood, near Moss and Clements Street in Gainesville.

“And I told her yes, you know she does it a lot, and I told her to be back at a certain time," Armstrong said.

Armstrong said not even 15 minutes later, when her niece came running back home screaming, she knew something was not right.

“She told me that when she was walking by there was an older gentleman that was in a black Ford that kept going in circles, around the trail, and going around the block," Armstrong said.

Armstrong said her niece told her while she was on the trail, the man exposed himself and was touching himself inappropriately, while staring at the young girl.

So Armstrong said she immediately ran outside to the trail.

“She looked back and was like ‘there he is, there he is’ and I looked back and saw him and I’m like ‘what is wrong with you?’ and he actually stopped on the hill by the house," Armstrong said.

Their house caught surveillance video of the black truck driving by.

Armstrong says she got in her car and tried to follow the truck, but was not able to keep up.

She said the man was white, older in his late 50′s or early 60′s, with shoulder-length hair.

“Very sick, why a child?" Armstrong said.

Gainesville police are still working to identify a suspect.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Texoma schools receive federal funding for free meals

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tabar
Texoma school districts accept waiver for federal funding to provide free meals for all students.

News

Texoma schools receive federal funding for free meals

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Texoma school districts accept waiver for federal funding to provide free meals for all students.

Accidents

Motorcyclist injured in Carter County crash

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By KXII Staff
One man is injured after crashing his motorcycle in Carter County Monday afternoon.

News

Sherman dentist holding 5th annual Keep Veterans Smiling event

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KXII Staff
A Sherman periodontist is offering free dental treatments to veterans for the fifth year in a row.

Latest News

Road Conditions

I-35 narrowing to one lane for several miles north of Ardmore

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Several miles of Interstate 35 will be narrowed to one lane north of Ardmore this week.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma reports 869 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Oklahoma health officials on Monday reported 869 new confirmed cases of coronavirus but no new additional deaths from the disease caused by the virus.

News

Early voting begins for Texas Senate District 30 special election

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Early voting began Monday for the Texas State Senate District 30 special election.

News

Sulphur veterans center gets new conversation booth

Updated: 8 hours ago
A Davis non-profit made family interaction easier at the Sulphur Veterans center by donating a homemade safety booth.

News

Ardmore firefighters honor lives lost during 9/11

Updated: 8 hours ago
Ardmore firefighters paid tribute to first responders who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

News

Denison teen goes viral after mom falls through ceiling during TikTok video

Updated: 8 hours ago
A Denison teen has had millions of likes and shares on Tik Tok after the unexpected happened while she was making a video.