I-35 narrowing to one lane for several miles north of Ardmore

MGN graphic for lane closures/traffic alerts.(MGN Graphic)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Around 50 miles of Interstate 35 will be narrowed to one lane north of Ardmore this week.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says Southbound I-35 will be narrowed intermittently between State Highway 412 East in Ardmore and State Highway 59 in Wayne from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly through Friday for striping.

Drivers are asked to plan for extra travel time and use caution in the area.

