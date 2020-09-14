Motorcyclist injured in Carter County crash

CARTER COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - One man is injured after crashing his motorcycle in Carter County Monday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at State Highway 7 and Jefferson in Tatums.

Troopers say Joe Evans, 60, tried to stop his motorcycle at the intersection when he flipped over the handlebars, causing his bike to land on top of him.

Evans was taken to the hospital with injuries to his head and shoulder. He is expected to survive.

