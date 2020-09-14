Advertisement

Oklahoma reports 869 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma health officials on Monday reported 869 new confirmed cases of coronavirus but no new additional deaths from the disease caused by the virus.

The latest numbers from the Oklahoma State Department of Health put the total number of confirmed cases in the state at 70,223. The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Oklahoma’s death count remains at 905, and state figures show that more than one-third of those who have died were residents of nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

