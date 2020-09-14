Pushmataha, Marshall Counties among lowest Census response rates in Oklahoma

PUSHMATAHA CO., Okla. (KXII) - A couple Texoma counties are among the lowest response rates for the 2020 U.S. Census so far.

According to the Choctaw Nation, Pushmataha County is losing millions of dollars in federal aid due to a severe under count in the census.

Census data shows the response rate there as around 38 percent.

Census data shows Marshall County as the lowest response rate at 30 percent.

Madill Public Schools posted to social media reminding people to respond since it affects school funding along with federal funding for the community.

Pushmataha County is losing millions of dollars in federal aid because of a severe undercount in the Census! Need help... Posted by Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Marshall County is the lowest county in the state completing census data. This information affects our school funding... Posted by Madill Public Schools on Friday, September 11, 2020

