HOWE, Texas (KXII) - A semi carrying frozen meat caught fire on U.S. Highway 75 in Howe early Monday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. near exit 53 in the southbound lanes of U.S. 75.

The Howe Fire Department says the southbound side of the highway is down to one lane north of Farmington.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured.

