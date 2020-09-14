Sherman dentist holding 5th annual Keep Veterans Smiling event

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman periodontist is offering free dental treatments to veterans for the fifth year in a row.

Dr. Sam Nechamkin and his staff will open the doors at Premier Dentistry on Tuesday for their annual Keep Veterans Smiling event. Anyone who has served in a branch of the United States Armed Forces is eligible for free treatments.

Doors open at 8 a.m., where they will start registering patients on a first-come, first-served basis.

“It is such a blessing for us to bring smiles back to our honored veterans and to often remove years of pain and embarrassment because of the inability to access the kind of dental care we are able to provide through this program,” said Dr. Nechamkin in a news release.

Veterans needing more extensive treatment can apply online at www.KeepsVeteransSmiling.org or pick up an application in person.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.