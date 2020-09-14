Showers arrive mid-week

Satrad: A mixture of open skies and clouds today made for a “partly cloudy” condition and this should continue overnight.

Winds are out of the north and northeast these should drop off overnight to less than 10 mph.

The water vapor imagery shows Category 2 Hurricane “Sally” centered south of Mobile, Alabama moving to the west-northwest. It is expect to make landfall sometime Tuesday, probably on the Mississippi coastline. There will be a tremendous amount of flooding with this slow-moving storm, New Orleans should get a glancing blow and some bad effects but not extreme.

Futurecast Shows Sally’s rain completely missing Texoma, but an upper wave develops over us Wednesday-Thursday and gives us good chances of rain especially Thursday. Dry air returns just in time for a nice weekend.

Overnight lows will run in the 60s.

Highs tomorrow will range through the mid and high 80s, close to average for this time of year.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Wednesday: 30% Showers by afternoon

Thursday: 50% Thunderstorms, breezy

Friday: Mostly sunny

Saturday: Sunny skies

Sunday: Sunny skies

Monday: Mostly sunny

Temperatures will be very close to the seasonal norms through the period. Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12