Texoma firefighters head to California to help fight wildfires

Several North Texas fire departments have been deployed to help fight wildfires in California, including crews from Texoma.
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Several North Texas fire departments have been deployed to help fight wildfires in California, including crews from Texoma.

A few Paris firefighters will be deployed for at least two weeks as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System Strike Team.

They’re joining dozens of departments, including Powderly, in sending personnel and equipment.

Governor Greg Abbott announced that around 190 firefighters, 50 trucks, and 10 command vehicles from 56 fire departments left for California Friday.

