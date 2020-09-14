Texoma firefighters head to California to help fight wildfires

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Several North Texas fire departments have been deployed to help fight wildfires in California, including crews from Texoma.

A few Paris firefighters will be deployed for at least two weeks as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System Strike Team.

They’re joining dozens of departments, including Powderly, in sending personnel and equipment.

Governor Greg Abbott announced that around 190 firefighters, 50 trucks, and 10 command vehicles from 56 fire departments left for California Friday.

Paris FD is deploying as part of TIFMAS Strike Team being sent to California. This deployment will last at least 14... Posted by Paris Fire Department on Friday, September 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.