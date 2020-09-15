Advertisement

A few showers Wed-Thu

...but the weekend looks nice!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hurricane Sally will make landfall before sunrise near Mobile Alabama. Severe flooding and hurricane force winds are expected in southern Alabama overnight and into Wednesday morning. It should make landfall before noon Wednesday. Its super-slow forward speed could lead to disastrous flooding in northwest Florida and southern Alabama.

Weather Aware for a few showers or low-end thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, coverage will be spotty and amounts will generally be a half inch or less. Severe weather is very unlikely.

The water vapor imagery shows a weak upper low over the Texas Panhandle. This feature will move at turtle speed across Texoma Wed-Thu and should help to scare up a few showers or thunderstorms. The overall instability will be rather limited so severe weather is not expected.

Futurecast Shows very spotty coverage of small showers or low-end thunderstorms both Wednesday and Thursday. They will be heat-driven afternoon type.

Rain totals: The models are trending drier with this rather feeble system and rainfall amounts will be less than a half inch down to less than a tenth of an inch.

Overnight lows will run in the 60s.

Highs tomorrow will range through the mid and high 80s, close to average for this time of year. Here’s the seven day: Wednesday: 20% Showers by afternoon

Thursday: 30% Showers, breezy

Friday: Sunny, nice!!!

Saturday: Sunny skies, cool morning warm afternoon Sunday: Sunny skies, cool morning warm afternoon Monday: Mostly sunny, cool morning warm afternoon

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, first day of fall coming in very pleasant

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

Latest News

News

Heavy rains bring flash floods to Texoma

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Heavy rains Tuesday have resulted in flash flooding in southern Oklahoma and north Texas with several reports of roads closed and vehicles stranded. Follow live updates here.

News

Storms leave trail of damage, thousands without power across Texoma

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT
Severe storms Thursday night left a trail of damage and thousands in the dark without power across Texoma.

Forecast

Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast

Forecast

Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:03 PM CDT
Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...

Latest News

Forecast

Overnight Weather: July 9, 2020

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT

Forecast

Your Wednesday & 7-Day Forecast

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT

Forecast

Your Overnight & 7 Day Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT
Your Overnight & 7 Day Forecast ...

Forecast

Your Holiday Weekend Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT
Your Holiday Weekend Forecast ...

Forecast

Your Thursday & 4th of J forecast

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
Your Thursday & 4th of J Forecast !

Forecast

Your Overnight & Holiday Week Forecast ...

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
Tuesday. Dangerous Heat to work long hours outdoors !