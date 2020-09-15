A few showers Wed-Thu

Hurricane Sally will make landfall before sunrise near Mobile Alabama. Severe flooding and hurricane force winds are expected in southern Alabama overnight and into Wednesday morning. It should make landfall before noon Wednesday. Its super-slow forward speed could lead to disastrous flooding in northwest Florida and southern Alabama.

Weather Aware for a few showers or low-end thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, coverage will be spotty and amounts will generally be a half inch or less. Severe weather is very unlikely.

The water vapor imagery shows a weak upper low over the Texas Panhandle. This feature will move at turtle speed across Texoma Wed-Thu and should help to scare up a few showers or thunderstorms. The overall instability will be rather limited so severe weather is not expected.

Futurecast Shows very spotty coverage of small showers or low-end thunderstorms both Wednesday and Thursday. They will be heat-driven afternoon type.

Rain totals: The models are trending drier with this rather feeble system and rainfall amounts will be less than a half inch down to less than a tenth of an inch.

Overnight lows will run in the 60s.

Highs tomorrow will range through the mid and high 80s, close to average for this time of year. Here’s the seven day: Wednesday: 20% Showers by afternoon

Thursday: 30% Showers, breezy

Friday: Sunny, nice!!!

Saturday: Sunny skies, cool morning warm afternoon Sunday: Sunny skies, cool morning warm afternoon Monday: Mostly sunny, cool morning warm afternoon

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, first day of fall coming in very pleasant

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12