Absentee voting begins in Grayson County

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County officials want voters to know mail-in absentee voting is going smoothly with the special election underway.

Grayson County Elections Administrator Deana Patterson said the county has already sent out more than 2,500 ballots, all of which were received within three days of being sent out. She said ballots are being returned within two to three days.

She said the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. Sept. 18.

In order to be eligible to vote by mail, a Texas voter needs to either be over the age of 65, disabled, out of the county on election day or during the early voting period or be incarcerated, but not convicted of a felony.

“We just want to assure the voters voting by mail is going very well in Grayson County,” Patterson said.

More information on the special election, including polling locations, can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.