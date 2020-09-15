Ada-Durant back on, Kingston now playing Tishomingo

(KXII) - Here is a turn of events, the game between Durant and Ada, that was cancelled, is back on.

The Cougars had cancelled their next two games after playing against Ardmore on opening night. After learning that Ardmore had a positive COVID-19 test after the game, they skipped their game against McAlester. Now, Ada is back in and will host Durant on Friday at 7:30pm.

There is also a change in the Kingston Redskins schedule. They will host Tishomingo on Thursday. They were originally scheduled to play Broken Bow, but that game has now changed. Tishomingo originally had a bye for this week, but did not get to play their season opener. The Indians will get a game back with Kingston this week.

