Ardmore man arrested for stabbing friend with scissors

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - An Ardmore man is facing charges after police say he stabbed a friend with a pair of scissors.

Ardmore police say on Sept. 11, Ronald Good was having a beer at Clark Abshire’s apartment when they got into an argument.

Officer say during the fight, Good stabbed Abshire four times in the back of the head with a pair of scissors.

Police say Good first told them Abshire had stabbed himself, but later apologized for lying and confessed.

