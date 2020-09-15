Ardmore man arrested for stabbing friend with scissors
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - An Ardmore man is facing charges after police say he stabbed a friend with a pair of scissors.
Ardmore police say on Sept. 11, Ronald Good was having a beer at Clark Abshire’s apartment when they got into an argument.
Officer say during the fight, Good stabbed Abshire four times in the back of the head with a pair of scissors.
Police say Good first told them Abshire had stabbed himself, but later apologized for lying and confessed.
