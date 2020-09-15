Advertisement

Denison ISD announces change to Battle of the Ax food drive

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Leading up to the big game, the annual Battle of the Ax food drive will look a little different this year for Denison.

Each year, Sherman and Denison High School students compete to collect the most cans to donate to local food banks.

Due to the pandemic, Denison ISD is only accepting cash or check donations to benefit Helping Hands.

Sherman ISD is accepting cans as well as monetary donations for Master Key Ministries.

Donations are accepted up until the day of the game Sept. 24.

“I think every time we do something like this, it’s kind of eye-opening for how much we can help people in our community even more than we realize just by donating a dollar or donating cans,” Denison High School Student County President Abby Errico said.

Checks made out to DHS Student Council and cash donations are accepted at any Dension ISD school. In Sherman, can donations can be left in a box at the high school or ISD building and financial donations can be made online.

