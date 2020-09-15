Advertisement

City of Sherman considering impact fees for developers

By Meredith McCown
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman is considering charging developers fees to pay for the infrastructure needed when new homes and businesses are built.

Right now, those fees are paid for by taxpayers out of the city’s general fund.

The city gets paid back over time with the money generated by future property or sales tax revenue.

These new impact fees would be due up front to help offset the cost of any infrastructure needed once the development is built.

“Basically where we are now and what it’s going to cost for us to be able to provide for those new homes," said Councilman Shawn Teamann.

Six-thousand dollars. That’s how much future infrastructure costs anytime a new home is built in Sherman, according to an independent study over the past six months.

Teamann said it’s also the maximum amount the city can charge a developer up front for things like water, sewage and roads.

“If the developer is going to pay a portion of that, historically, the city has built infrastructure or given incentives to large developers," Teamann said.

For example, he says many times with a 300 to 400 home development, the city spends millions to pay for infrastructure.

But over time, they’re paid back through property tax revenue.

By law, the city can charge up to $6,000, but Teamann said they would most likely charge a portion up front, and the rest would be paid by taxes later on.

But for smaller developers, like a 50 home neighborhood, they won’t benefit directly since they’d be building their own roads, leading to an increase in home price.

Planning and Zoning Commissioner Paul Manley says the fees would bring the city in line with neighboring communities.

“I think it makes sense to put at least a portion of the cost of future growth on the developers who are coming here, rather than the current residents of Sherman," Manley said.

“So that future residents of Sherman are funding their own growth rather than the current residents funding the growth themselves," Manley said.

Teamann said now it’s a matter of deciding the cost, who should pay it, as well as incentive programs for retailers and small builders.

The city council expects to vote on the impact fees on at their meeting on Monday.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Denison ISD announces changes to Battle of the Ax food drive

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Denison ISD says they will not be accepting canned food at this year's Battle of the Ax food drive

News

Absentee voting begins in Grayson County

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Grayson County Election Officials say mail-in voting is going smoothly with the special election underway

News

Changes to Grayson County COVID-19 reporting affect church's reopening

Updated: 59 minutes ago
A Sherman church, which has been holding services online since March, said changes to Grayson County's COVID-19 reporting have made it harder got them to determine when it will be safe to reopen.

Crime

Ardmore man arrested for stabbing friend with scissors

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KXII Staff
An Ardmore man is facing charges after police say he stabbed a friend with a pair of scissors.

Accidents

Three killed in Ada crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KXII Staff
Three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Ada Monday morning.

Latest News

News

Absentee voting begins in Grayson County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KXII Staff
Grayson County officials want voters to know mail-in absentee voting is going smoothly with the special election underway.

News

Denison ISD announces change to Battle of the Ax food drive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KXII Staff
Leading up to the big game, the annual Battle of the Ax food drive will look a little different this year for Denison.

News

City of Sherman considering impact fees for developers

Updated: 1 hours ago

Road Conditions

Construction begins on Highway 70 from Carter County to Madill

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
U.S. Highway 70 will be slower for drivers as construction crews widen the highway between Madill and Carter County.

News

Changes to Grayson County COVID-19 reporting affect church’s reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
A Sherman church, which has been doing online services since March, said changes to Grayson County’s COVID-19 reporting have made it harder for them to determine when it will be safe to reopen.