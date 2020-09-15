Advertisement

Construction begins on Highway 70 from Carter County to Madill

U.S. Highway 70 will be slower for drivers as construction crews widen the highway between Madill and Carter County.
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADILL, Oklahoma (KXII) - U.S. Highway 70 will be slower for drivers as construction crews widen the highway between Madill and Carter County.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is widening a stretch of the highway to three lanes and putting in alternating passing zones every two miles.

The area sees roughly 6,000 cars per day and can get congested since Carter County currently has four lanes and Marshall County has two.

Construction on the $8 million is expected to continue into summer 2021.

The speed limit in some areas will be reduced from 70 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour. ODOT asks drivers to pay attention and slow down.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

