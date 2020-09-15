Advertisement

Changes to Grayson County COVID-19 reporting affect church’s reopening

Leap of Faith Church has been doing online-only services since March due to COVID-19.
By Braylee McCoy
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman church, which has been doing online services since March, said changes to Grayson County’s COVID-19 reporting have made it harder for them to determine when it will safe to reopen.

Grayson County started relying on the state to report local COVID-19 numbers last week, but the state has not reported any new cases since Sept. 6.

“We’ve been really conservative in trying to protect the health of our congregation members and friends of the church," Pastor at Leap of Faith Church, Virgie Holbrook said.

Holbrook said her church mainly serves Sherman, Denison, and Pottsboro, but people from all over attend.

“Even down into Collin County, but Sadler, Southmayd, Tom Bean, Calera, and it’s a big help to be able to see what’s going on in those communities," Holbrook said.

With the county relying on the state to report, they are no longer reporting COVID-19 cases by city.

Holbrook said the city numbers are something she has relied on since March.

“I can understand that it must be really really tough to compile those numbers, but it’s a huge help to us in knowing what to do going forward to have them," Holbrook said.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers says the health department was spending around 320 hours a week compiling that data.

He said it was a better use of tax-payer dollars to use the data compiled by the state.

“I can’t imagine that I’m the only one in this particular predicament. Surely small business owners, other church, and schools too are relying on that information," Holbrook said.

On Sunday, the church will meet in-person for the first time since March. They will meet outside with masks required, social distancing enforced, and members are asked to bring their own chairs.

The county’s latest report can be found here.

