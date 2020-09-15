Health Department, Chickasaw Nation providing free flu shots in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Oklahoma District 8 Health Department is partnering with the Chickasaw Nation to give free flu vaccines in Southern Oklahoma.

The health department says the vaccine will be extra crucial this year since the coronavirus and flu are both upper respiratory viruses that can lead to death. Health department officials say they are hoping preventative measures, like the flu vaccine, will help lessen the strain on the healthcare system.

Anyone over the age of 9 will be able to get a free drive-thru flu shot on Sept. 25 at Ardmore Fire Station 1.

People participating in the drive-thru clinic are asked to leave their pets at home and wear a mask.

