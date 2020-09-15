Man attacked by machete in Grayson County

SADLER, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man is recovering after getting attacked with a machete.

He was slashed on his leg and face, and even had to get plastic surgery.

Thomas Vinson said he was in the car with his girlfriend parked outside her sister’s house in Sadler just before midnight Wednesday.

He says next thing he knew, his girlfriend’s ex-husband was approaching them with a machete.

“I was just scared. I’m still shocked, I’m still shocked," Vinson said.

What started as a laid-back night for Vinson turned into a fight for his life.

“I was just hanging out with my girlfriend and this crazy guy came out of nowhere and tried to kill me," he said.

The 36-year-old says they were drinking beer in the car together outside her sister’s home.

He says his girlfriend’s ex-husband pulled up behind them, machete in hand, headed towards the girlfriend’s door.

Vinson says he jumped out and told his girlfriend to run.

“And I got out of the car and he slashed me in my face with the machete," he said.

He was also slashed on his leg, he said he lost about five pints of blood on scene.

“I was pretty much just fighting for my life. Fighting for my life, trying to survive," Vinson said.

That’s when he says he grabbed the machete to defend himself.

“We grabbed the machete back and forth like this and we were trying to get the machete away from each other," he said.

He says the machete flew off and they both hit the ground.

Both men were taken to the hospital.

His finger had to be stitched back on.

He’s left with cuts on his hands, gashes on his face and leg and a broken foot.

“I’m scared that he might try to come back after me. He did tell me that if he sees me, he’s going to kill me on sight," Vinson said.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office has an active arrest warrant for the other man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Vinson had to get plastic surgery for his face.

He says they filed a police report for harassment five days before the attack.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.