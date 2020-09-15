Oklahoma Democrats seek legal opinion on using federal funds

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Several Oklahoma House Democrats are seeking a legal opinion on Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt’s decision to spend federal coronavirus relief funds to send students to private schools.

Members of the House Democratic Education Policy Group requested a formal opinion Monday from state Attorney General Mike Hunter.

Stitt faced criticism in July when he announced his plan to spend $10 million from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund to allow Oklahoma families to access $6,500 in funds for private-school tuition.

State Rep. Andy Fugate says he believes there are questions about the legality of the governor’s decision.

