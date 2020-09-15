Advertisement

Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office moves to temporary location after fire

Sep. 15, 2020
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office has temporarily relocated after a fire Tuesday morning.

Sheriff BJ Hedgecock posted on Facebook they will be working out of the Antlers Police station for the time being.

He says all utilities at the Sheriff’s office are turned off, but records at the office were not damaged. Anyone needing to contact a deputy or county services is asked to call 580-298-5513 or 580-298-5514.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Pushmataha county sheriff's office caught fire, early this morning. Antlers police chief has given us an office for...

Posted by BJ Hedgecock Pushmataha County Sheriff on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

