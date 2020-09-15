Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office moves to temporary location after fire
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office has temporarily relocated after a fire Tuesday morning.
Sheriff BJ Hedgecock posted on Facebook they will be working out of the Antlers Police station for the time being.
He says all utilities at the Sheriff’s office are turned off, but records at the office were not damaged. Anyone needing to contact a deputy or county services is asked to call 580-298-5513 or 580-298-5514.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
