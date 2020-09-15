News
Weather
Open for Business
COVID-19 Map
Livestream
Homepage
Livestream
News
Texas
Oklahoma
Regional
International
National
Fire
Accidents
Crime
Education
Send us YOUR news tips!
Weather
Fish and Game Forecast
Outdoors
Sports
Friday Night Blitz | High School
A Plus Athlete
Scoreboard
TMC Medical Minutes
Community
COVID-19 Map
News 12 AM
Road Conditions
Recipes
Meet the Team
Contact Us
KXII Careers
Schedule
Live Events
Election Results
Open for Business
Submit Photos and Videos
Those Who Inspire
Where to Watch Us
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Advertisement
Rattan-Silo Baseball Highlights
By
KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Rattan-Silo Baseball Highlights
Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.
Latest News
Sports
Caddo-Durant Softball Highlights
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
KXII Staff
Caddo-Durant Softball Highlights
Sports
Ada-Durant back on, Kingston now playing Tishomingo
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
KXII Staff
Here is a turn of events, the game between Durant and Ada, that was cancelled, is back on.
Sports
Cowboys drop season opener to Rams
Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT
|
By
Travis Buckner
Rams open SoFi Stadium in style with 20-17 win over Cowboys.
Sports
Caddo-Durant Softball Highlights
Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
Caddo-Durant Softball Highlights
Latest News
Sports
Rattan-Silo Baseball Highlights
Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
Rattan-Silo Baseball Highlights
Sports
Latta’s Eddie Collins becomes all-time winningest baseball coach
Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:14 AM CDT
|
By
KXII Staff
Legendary Latta baseball coach Eddie Collins became the all-time winningest coach in Oklahoma High School baseball history with a win over Turner on Friday night.
Sports
Davis-Sulphur Highlights
Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:12 AM CDT
|
By
KXII Staff
Davis-Sulphur Highlights
Sports
Valley View-Bells Highlights
Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:06 AM CDT
|
By
KXII Staff
Valley View-Bells Highlights
Sports
Davis-Sulphur Highlights
Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:05 AM CDT
Davis-Sulphur Highlights
Sports
Van Alstyne-Anna Highlights
Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:04 AM CDT
|
By
KXII Staff
Van Alstyne-Anna Highlights