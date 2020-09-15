Texoma schools receive federal funding for free meals

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - School districts across the nation have the opportunity to get federal funding to provide free meals for all students through the end of the year. Some districts in Texoma have accepted the waiver and began the program Monday.

“This is a huge impact to our community and our families," said Mandy Stephens, Food Service Director for Sherman Independent School District.

Sherman ISD is one of many school districts across the nation extending their summer free meal program.

“This waiver gives the school district, any school district the opportunity to allow all the families whether they’re distant learners or in school to be able to have 2 free meals a day," said Stephens.

Denison ISD also chose to participate. In-school students and virtual learning students 18-years-old and younger are eligible for free breakfast and lunch every day.

“The parent would just need to call in every day to the school that they are located closest to I should say and they can come pick up the meals between 8:30 and 10:30 in the morning," said Stephens.

“As long as we see the children in the car and know that who it’s for and we can give them a free meal," said Denison ISD Food Service Director, Debbie Hosford.

Both food service directors say that while it’s set to run through December 31st, there’s a chance it could end sooner and parents should be prepared.

“We are asking parents if they were on the free and reduced program or if they haven’t filled out an application yet to still go ahead and do that so they would still continue the free or reduced benefit after the December 31st cutoff," said Stephens.

“We want to stress that, unless funding runs out. Because TDA said that the program will continue to December 31st, 2020 or until funding runs out. And so it could be that at some point we have to close the program," said Hosford.

Sherman and Denison began their extended programs Monday.

“Hopefully it will help relieve some pressure on parents so that they don’t have to pay for school lunches and everything," said Hosford.

Parents are encouraged to contact their district for more information.

