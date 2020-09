ADA, Oklahoma (KXII) - Three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Ada Monday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. on Ahloso Road, about half a mile southeast of Cradduck Road.

The police department says an elderly man and two women were killed. Their names have not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

