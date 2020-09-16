Advertisement

Ardmore school board votes to hire online principal

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Ardmore school board voted Tuesday evening to appoint a principal just for online learning.

The new position involves working together with current Ardmore principals, answering parent’s questions, and working with the technology department to make sure all kids are ready to learn.

Superintendent Kim Holland called the position essential, saying that Ardmore High School Assistant Principal Andy Davis had been doing the job for the past month.

“He’s more up to speed on some of the virtual curriculum,” Holland said."He’s trying to bridge the gap between the teacher and the home to make sure we give our kids the best education that we can."

Even though school is virtual, the district wants instruction to still be personal something Holland said the current program hasn’t achieved.

“We have just had to acknowledge the fact that taping a program or sending home worksheets has not been giving kids the education they need or that they deserve,” Holland said.

Holland said online learning, and the online principal position, are here to stay.

“I think the virtual program for all schools is going to grow,” Holland said. “I think we’re all gonna be doing more of this and I think we’ll do better and better at it.”

Parents will start to see differences next week.

“Their math class will be live, with the teacher conversing with kids,” Holland said. “Kids can log on at home and ask questions, ask for clarification, show their work and all those sorts of things.”

The board also approved an all-virtual elementary school with seven teachers.

“They’ll come to work just like everybody else but instead of having bodies in their classroom they’ll be teaching to bodies across Ardmore that are home on their computers,” Holland said.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grayson-Collin Electric Cooperative returns from Hurricane Laura clean up

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Rogers
The Grayson-Collin Electric cooperative sent two crews of workers to the Texas gulf coast to help with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

News

Concerns for new development discussed during Tioga council meeting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
Longtime residents of Tioga are not in favor of the possible 400 townhomes and single-family homes that could be built on a stretch of quiet county road.

News

The Ardmore school board voted Tuesday evening to appoint a principal just for online learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
The new position involves working together with current Ardmore principals, answering parent’s questions, and working with the technology department to make sure all kids are ready to learn.

News

GCEC Laura relief efforts

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Grayson-Collin Electric cooperative sent two crews of workers to the Texas gulf coast to help with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

Latest News

News

Denison ISD announces changes to Battle of the Ax food drive

Updated: 5 hours ago
Denison ISD says they will not be accepting canned food at this year's Battle of the Ax food drive

News

Absentee voting begins in Grayson County

Updated: 5 hours ago
Grayson County Election Officials say mail-in voting is going smoothly with the special election underway

News

Changes to Grayson County COVID-19 reporting affect church's reopening

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Sherman church, which has been holding services online since March, said changes to Grayson County's COVID-19 reporting have made it harder got them to determine when it will be safe to reopen.

Crime

Ardmore man arrested for stabbing friend with scissors

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
An Ardmore man is facing charges after police say he stabbed a friend with a pair of scissors.

Accidents

Three killed in Ada crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Ada Monday morning.

News

Absentee voting begins in Grayson County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Grayson County officials want voters to know mail-in absentee voting is going smoothly with the special election underway.