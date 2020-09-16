Big Batch of dry weekend air

We’ll have one more shot of rain on Thursday, it will be very spotty a 20 percent kind of thing. A big batch of dry air then surges through Texoma during the day Friday.

Fall begins next Tuesday morning, and it’s looking like a truly fine last weekend of summer weather-wise for southeastern Oklahoma. This “blob” of mild, dry leaves us with weather that will be “tough to beat” for this time of year. In fact, expect lows in the 50s Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning!

It will be a bit on the breezy side Friday and Saturday as the dry air pours through in the wake of the front, but 20 mph should be about tops.

By the way, the official beginning of fall, the Autumnal Equinox, takes place Tuesday September 22 at 8:30 a.m. CDT. Enjoy!

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: 20% Showers

Friday: Sunny, breezy, and nice!

Saturday: Clear, cool morning, sunny breezy afternoon Sunday: Clear, cool morning, sunny breezy afternoon

Monday: Clear, cool morning, sunny afternoon

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, first day of fall coming in very pleasant with highs in the mid-80s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, highs mid-80s

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12