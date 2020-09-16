Concerns for new development discussed during Tioga council meeting

TIOGA, Texas (KXII) - A new development in Tioga’s future is uncertain.

Longtime residents are not in favor of the possible 400 townhomes, and single-family homes that could be built on a stretch of quiet county road.

The proposed development, known as “Whispering Hills,” would span a few miles down Airport Road, on a 69 acre plot of land.

Dallas Slay, the chairman of Tioga’s Planning and Zoning Commission said the roughly 400 small, single-family homes and town houses would be put up for sale.

“Things like that aren’t built around here very much- but if you go fifteen miles south, they are." Slay said. "So, it’s kind of a matter of what do we want our town to look like 50 to 100 years from now?”

Residents are not happy, they believe the city went about it (proposal) the wrong way.

“It just seemed like that this (planned development) thing had already been talked about, and the decision had already been made," said John Teltschik. “The meeting was pointless, and that’s what I think a lot of people got worked up about around here.”

John Teltschik lives right next door to where the new development would be built.

He said there’s a number of reasons why the town is upset, but the biggest is the misuse of land.

”We know a development is going to go in there sooner or later. But, I’d like to see something go in there that fits more with what’s currently in the community right now. We don’t need 250 town homes in the back side of a pasture." Teltschik said.

“That plat would never ever fly in any city that I’m aware of in the Dallas - Fort Worth metroplex. It’s way way over dense” said Tioga resident Danny Ratliff.

Ratliff has worked in the DFW development industry for over 25 years, and said he estimates a project this size could cost $8,000,000 to build.

Residents voiced their concerns about traffic and EMS travel on Airport road, the nearby high school within walking distance, water towers and infrastructure.

Ratliff said the biggest issue with filling 69 acres with 68 acres of homes, is safety.

“It’s about money. They can’t get that kind of zoning in bigger cities, and these small cities fall prey.” Ratliff said.

The city decided to table any actions on the development during council Monday night.

They said they plan on discussing all of the comments during their next meeting, on September 28.

