Firefighters across Texoma honor life of former Lewisville Fire Captain

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Firefighters in Texas and Oklahoma came out Tuesday to honor a beloved Texoma hero who passed away on Saturday.

“He was a mentor and a friend to everyone in the county,” Assistant Greenville-Overbrook Fire Chief Clay McKinney said.

Sixty year old Chris Kirk served as a captain of the Lewisville Fire Department for thirty years... spending his days off as Chief of the Greenville-Overbrook volunteer Fire Department in Marietta.

“Whether good times or bad, he was always ready to go help," McKinney said. "Just that smile and laughter it resonates for sure.”

After he retired, he continued to serve at home in Love County.

“All of his knowledge that he gained in Lewisville, he brought it to us,” McKinney said. “When he was on scene with us, we knew that everything was going to be O.K.”

McKinney says since Greenville-Overbrook firefighters were volunteers working other jobs, Kirk was often the backbone--keeping everything together.

“If we’re at work, he would show up and make a run on his own,” McKinney said. “Be it grass fire, medical, house fire.”

Captain Kirk died unexpectedly Saturday, and on Tuesday he was brought home to Marietta. On I-35 Fire Departments from Lewisville, Coppell, Irving and even DFW airport brought a fire engine and men to every overpass from Sanger to exit 24.

“After 24, we had every fire dept in Love Co representing an apparatus along the route to the funeral home,” McKinney said. “So [the car] exited mile marker 24, gave him one last ride around the lake, drove by his house and took him to the funeral home.”

McKinney said the road to Marietta was paved with an outpouring of respect for their Captain Kirk.

“Everybody just loved him,” McKinney said. “Everybody that he met. He knew so many people and called so many people friend.”

