Grayson-Collin Electric Cooperative returns from Hurricane Laura clean up

By Michael Rogers
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

It’s been less than a month since Hurricane Laura ravaged Texas and Louisiana, destroying home and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands on the coast.

In it’s aftermath, with communities off the Texas coast left battered by winds and flooding the Grayson-Collin Electric Cooperative (GCEC) answered the call to help.

They sent two crews of workers to the gulf to help with relief efforts. Charlie Powell was part of the first group of ten power linemen from the company that went down to help.

“You go in expecting you’re going to be there awhile," Powell said. “Anytime a co-op from the Texas Electric Cooperative in the state of Texas needs help and we can provide the help we will most always send what we have and fit their needs. Because their members need help, just like our members do and they will return the favor to us.”

Marty Jones, manager of constriction at GCEC, said the mornings started at 6 am where they would load up their materials for the day and work until 11 am or noon, take a lunch break, then work until 9:30 or 10 at night.

“A lot of time they would have tree limbs laid across the line or have them pinned down to the ground. Sometimes they were broken so we’d have to pick the line back up,” Jones said. “Towards the end we had a few broke poles that we were having to change out so we had all of our equipment to change out poles also.”

GCEC was one of several different co-ops from around the state helping to restore power to the area.

“Once you get the lights back on for people that have been off for four or five days and just to see the expressions on their face and the ‘thank you’s’ that they give you it’s all worth while," Jones said.

The team worked from August 27th to September 8th and headed home last Wednesday. With Hurricane Sally heading towards the gulf coast they want other electric companies to know they’re here to help.

“With all of our storms that we’ve had recently, our growth and the fact that we’ve had about one-third of our workforce down there we’re going to sit out at least for a week or two and let everybody get their legs under them,” said David McGinnis, CEO and general manager of GCEC. “If they need help, or if Sally causes more damage then we’ll certainly heed that call.”

Ardmore school board votes to hire online principal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
The Ardmore school board voted Tuesday evening to appoint a principal just for online learning.

Concerns for new development discussed during Tioga council meeting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
Longtime residents of Tioga are not in favor of the possible 400 townhomes and single-family homes that could be built on a stretch of quiet county road.

GCEC Laura relief efforts

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Grayson-Collin Electric cooperative sent two crews of workers to the Texas gulf coast to help with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

Denison ISD announces changes to Battle of the Ax food drive

Updated: 5 hours ago
Denison ISD says they will not be accepting canned food at this year's Battle of the Ax food drive

Absentee voting begins in Grayson County

Updated: 5 hours ago
Grayson County Election Officials say mail-in voting is going smoothly with the special election underway

Changes to Grayson County COVID-19 reporting affect church's reopening

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Sherman church, which has been holding services online since March, said changes to Grayson County's COVID-19 reporting have made it harder got them to determine when it will be safe to reopen.

Ardmore man arrested for stabbing friend with scissors

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
An Ardmore man is facing charges after police say he stabbed a friend with a pair of scissors.

Three killed in Ada crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Ada Monday morning.

